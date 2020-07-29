Inflation edges higher in June

Inflation continued to hover close to multiyear lows, despite edging higher in June, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

The increase took annual consumer inflation to 2.2% in June, up from its near 16-year low of 2.1% in May, and the second consecutive month that it has come in below the lower bound of the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%.

The monthly increase in inflation was 0.5% in June — a reversal of the -0.6% recorded between April and May, according to Stats SA, with fuel prices still a dominant feature in the changes recorded.

Stats SA said that although fuel prices increased 7.5% from May to June, fuel was still on average 20.9% cheaper than it was a year ago.

Last week, following the meeting of its monetary policy committee (MPC) the Bank cut interest rates for a fifth consecutive time in 2020 to record lows of 3.5% as the economy continues to grapple with the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown.