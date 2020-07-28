Treasury open to debt ceiling, says IMF letter
With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints
28 July 2020 - 16:32
SA has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it is “open to introducing a debt ceiling” in the budget in an effort to reverse the country’s upward trajectory of debt, rein in spending, and fix public finances.
A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints.
