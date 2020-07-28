Economy Treasury open to debt ceiling, says IMF letter With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints BL PREMIUM

SA has told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it is “open to introducing a debt ceiling” in the budget in an effort to reverse the country’s upward trajectory of debt, rein in spending, and fix public finances.

A debt ceiling would set a self-imposed limit on how much the government can borrow. With an expenditure ceiling already in place, the budget process will take place within very tight constraints.