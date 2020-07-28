Economy Global airline industry to start recovery only in 2024, says Iata BL PREMIUM

Global airline passenger traffic will not return to pre-Covid-19 levels until 2024, a year later than previously projected, global industry body International Air Transport Association (Iata) warned on Tuesday.

This suggests that the global airline industry — hard hit by the stringent travel restrictions put in place by governments across the world to curb the spread of Covid-19 — is likely to start recovering only in 2024.