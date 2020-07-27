Economy First for SA as IMF approves R70bn Covid-19 loan Government has had to make certain commitments to get the loan, such as reining in the deficit BL PREMIUM

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved SA’s first ever request for emergency financial for an amount of $4.3bn (R70bn) to help the country mitigate the adverse social and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The approach to the IMF has been fraught with tension as the ANC and its alliance partners have been insistent that SA should not agree to any onerous conditions that would compromise its sovereignty.