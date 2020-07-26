Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Consumer inflation could fall to fresh lows as Covid-19 bites deeper CPI numbers are likely to reveal the continued disinflationary shock of the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Consumer inflation will be the focus this week, and the numbers are likely to reveal the continued disinflationary shock that the Covid-19 pandemic is exerting on the economy.

The latest data on unemployment, private sector credit extension, producer inflation and SA’s trade balance will also be released.