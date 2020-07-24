News Leader
WATCH: Why the Bank cut rates for the fifth time this year
Business Day TV talks to Isaah Mhlanga from Alexander Forbes and Razia Khan from Standard Chartered
24 July 2020 - 07:51
The SA Reserve Bank cut interest rates for the fifth time in 2020.
The 25 basis point reduction takes the benchmark rate to a record low of 3.5%.
Business Day TV spoke to Isaah Mhlanga from Alexander Forbes and Razia Khan from Standard Chartered for their views on the decision, as well as whether a larger cut may be have been needed.