PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Here’s what people are buying

The BETI is considered a “now-cast” number given how quickly the data is released compared to other indicators that usually take months to be compiled. While most economic indicators can take anything between 38 and 76 days to go public, now-cast indicators take less than a month to come to market.

Naidoo says the results for June showed the biggest, one-month bounce-back on record, providing some hope of an economic recovery since the start of the lockdown. This is in line with the relaxing of lockdown restrictions since April.

He says the BETI results for April, May and June give an early indication that GDP in the second quarter of 2020 could have a very large contraction. The BETI is usually a good leading indicator of what GDP will look like for a particular period.

Naidoo then takes us through the recent lockdown spend report that compares cash and card transactions.

That study found that that the value of ATM withdrawals is on the rise while credit card use is declining. Given the World Health Organisation’s encouragement to use less physical cash, as it may be a point of contact for the spread of coronavirus, Naidoo says it’s curious that South Africans have turned to cash during this period.

The discussion also explores how the different studies were conducted; buying and spending patterns online; and an economic outlook for the rest of the year.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight or via e-mail at MullerP@arena.africa

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.