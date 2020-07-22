Economy Ebrahim Patel mulls suspending blacklisting to cushion households BL PREMIUM

In a move that is likely to rattle the banking sector and potentially restrict access to credit, the government is considering barring the blacklisting of consumers by credit and service providers during the state of national disaster.

The government says it wants to protect individuals who are suffering enormous hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown that is pushing the economy into its worst contraction in about a century, bringing with it retrenchments and pay cuts.