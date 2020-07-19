Economy Small business sector faces a slow battle back from the brink The Yoco monitor provides rare insight into how SMEs are doing during lockdown BL PREMIUM

Small businesses have been fighting to get back on their feet as lockdown measures have lifted incrementally, with power cuts and additional restrictions on alcohol sales now weighing them down.

This is some of the most recent information coming from the Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor, according to Matthew Brownell, head of marketing at Yoco.