PODCAST | Economic news of the week: The media is in crisis, says Sanef

These statistics will be made worse by the spate of job cuts currently underway.

Sanef has launched a media relief fund that gives R5,000 to journalists that have lost their jobs during the lockdown.

The panel is unanimous that part of the solution for more sustainable business models in media is embracing digital platforms.

Skinner highlights that, as much as there are growing online audiences in SA, part of the issue facing newsrooms around the world is that ad spend is being concentrated on platforms such as Google and Facebook. She proposes a mixture of revenue streams — such as membership, subscriptions, online advertising and donations — that can be used to help grow media houses.

Papayya says increasing access to credible news sources online is an imperative, but it has to be followed up by helping more people in SA access that information. Given reduced disposable incomes and increasing unemployment levels, she says zero-rating news through mobile network providers might be a way to ensure that even those on the bottom rungs of the economic ladder have access.

The discussion also explores the various business models available to media organisations trying to remain open, engagements with the president by Sanef, how entrepreneurship can assist professionals, and an outlook for the industry.

