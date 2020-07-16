WATCH: Will the Bank cut rates, again?
Nedbank CIB’s Walter de Wet talks to Business Day TV about whether the recent inflation data will lead to another interest rate cut
16 July 2020 - 09:09
Inflation has eased to an almost 16-year low, coming in at 2.1% year on year in May.
This is far below the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band. But is the slowdown enough to prompt the bank to cut interest rates again?
Business Day TV caught up with Walter de Wet from Nedbank CIB for his thoughts on the matter.