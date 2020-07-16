WATCH: What government might do with tax relief measures
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV about plans to help taxpayers
16 July 2020 - 11:12
Businesses and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are anxious about what will happen after the loan deferment and interest waivers expire at the end of July.
Government may have to come out with more measures and extend the timelines to help taxpayers comply with the statutory norms.
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat spoke to Business Day TV about those plans.
Or listen to the full audio: