Foreign outflows hit record highs in first quarter
Nonresidents sold R97.6bn of SA debt and equities in the first three months of the year according to the SA Reserve Bank
16 July 2020 - 11:38
Foreigners shed almost R100bn of SA bonds and equities in the first quarter of the year, the highest outflows on record, data from the SA Reserve Bank showed on Thursday.
Portfolio flows, which reflect foreign investors' take up or sale of SA debt securities and equities, swung to a “substantial outflow” of R97.6bn in the first three months of the years, the Bank said in its quarterly bulletin. This followed inflows of R9.3bn in the preceding quarter.
