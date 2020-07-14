Economy Poverty relief at heart of talks about basic income grant, says Lindiwe Zulu Analysts say SA cannot afford to fork out more money BL PREMIUM

Renewed debate on the merit of a basic income grant kicked into high gear this week, after social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said discussions for its introduction have been brought back to the table.

The government has contemplated a basic income grant — which would provide income support to people aged 18-59, who are ineligible for other social grants — for almost two decades, but it has gained new momentum amid the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus.