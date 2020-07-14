Economy

Mining production declined in May

Mining production fell 29.8% year-on-year in May, according to Stats SA, but far less than in April

14 July 2020 - 12:46 Lynley Donnelly
Annual mining output declined in May, though not at the record-breaking pace reported in the previous month, as SA moved into lockdown level 4 and more operations returned to production.

Mining production fell 29.8% year-on-year in May, Stats SA data revealed on Tuesday.

April’s fall, worse than previously reported at a revised -50.3%, was the worst on record since the agency began the series in 1980.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, mining production rose 44% from the previous month’s decline of a revised 36.8%

Restrictions on mining production eased somewhat under level 4, with opencast mining operations permitted to scale up to full employment, while other mining operations were permitted to start up in batches and move towards 50% employment.

Certain operations, such as collieries that supply Eskom, were deemed an essential service and permitted to operate fully under level 5. 

May’s outcome was better than some economists expected, with a Bloomberg survey of six economists expecting annual production to fall 32.5%.

The declines in production were broad-based with all mineral groups reporting a fall.

The largest contributors to the annual change, however, were iron ore, which fell 66.3%; platinum group metals, which declined 27.3%; and manganese, which fell 45.4%.

