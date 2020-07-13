Economy

WATCH: Why economists are unhappy with Mboweni’s budget ​

Institute for Economic Justice co-director Gilad Isaacs talks to Business Day TV about efforts to get the supplementary budget scrapped

13 July 2020 - 08:00 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VICTOR CORREIA
The Institute for Economic Justice has described finance minister Tito Mboweni’s supplementary budget as ‘uninspired’ because it lacks detail on how the government plans to fix the country’s social issues.

Business Day TV spoke to the Institute for Economic Justice co-director Gilad Isaacs about the plan to get the budget scrapped.

