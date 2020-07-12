Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and inflation data for May in focus Inflation is expected to moderate in May due to lower fuel prices, while mining could see a bit of a recovery BL PREMIUM

Mining and inflation data for May will headline the week ahead’s economic releases, while market activity may continue to be guided by rising Covid-19 cases in SA and elsewhere.

Mining cratered in April, the month SA’s level 5 lockdown was in full effect, with economists expecting a contraction in May, though with a slightly better performance as miners returned to work.