ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and inflation data for May in focus
Inflation is expected to moderate in May due to lower fuel prices, while mining could see a bit of a recovery
12 July 2020 - 16:33
Mining and inflation data for May will headline the week ahead’s economic releases, while market activity may continue to be guided by rising Covid-19 cases in SA and elsewhere.
Mining cratered in April, the month SA’s level 5 lockdown was in full effect, with economists expecting a contraction in May, though with a slightly better performance as miners returned to work.
