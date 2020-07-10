PODCAST | Economic news of the week: PMI figures indicate the worst is over

At present the expectation is that the global economy is going to contract by about 5%, with Africa’s economic decline set to be less drastic at -3.5%.

Viljoen explains that this is because the rate of infection has been less on the continent, owing to lower global integration, unlike SA which has seen a swift rise in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks and is heavily susceptible to headwinds in overseas markets.

This may be a good time for SA companies to explore opportunities in Africa, Viljoen says, explaining that intra-Africa trade is very low, estimated at 15% of total trade on the continent. He says one of the saddest effects of Covid-19 was the delaying of the Africa Free Trade Agreement meant to have come into effect in July. More trade among African countries would be good for regional integration as seen in Europe or North America but it could also help to reduce the reliance on international markets.

The discussion also explores other indicators such as consumer confidence in SA, the Reserve Bank’s bond purchasing programme, an outlook for Africa and what Viljoen is actually positive about when it comes to the local economy.

