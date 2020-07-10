Moody’s bemoans SA’s ‘increasingly’ constrained finances amid slow progress on reforms
The ratings agency, which has SA one level below investment grade with a negative outlook, does not anticipate an upgrade in the near future
10 July 2020 - 13:10
Moody’s Investors Service says SA’s rating is “increasingly constrained” by its worsening fiscal position and weak economy.
The ratings company, which, in March, became the last of the top three to move SA into non-investment grade, gave a generally gloomy assessment of the country’s prospects. It has SA one level below investment grade with a negative outlook, meaning the next move is more likely to be down than up.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now