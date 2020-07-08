Economy The Reserve Bank on why it had to backstop a subsidiary The Corporation for Public Deposits, which invests on behalf of the public sector, has received a huge guarantee BL PREMIUM

If you have never heard of the Corporation for Public Deposits (CPD), no-one would blame you.

However, the little known subsidiary of the Reserve Bank serves a fairly important role — it takes public-sector cash and invests it, predominantly in short-term government instruments, such as Treasury bills, commercial bank instruments and state-owned entity (SOE) paper.