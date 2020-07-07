WATCH: Why ratings agencies are doubtful about spending cuts

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global are singing from the same hymn sheet — all three ratings agencies are doubtful about finance minister Tito Mboweni’s debt stabilisation plan.

S&P Global is the latest to add its voice to the growing concern, but is also the only ratings agency that has a stable outlook on the economy.

Business Day TV spoke to S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia about the SA economy.