WATCH: Why ratings agencies are doubtful about spending cuts
S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about where the economy is headed
07 July 2020 - 07:32
Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global are singing from the same hymn sheet — all three ratings agencies are doubtful about finance minister Tito Mboweni’s debt stabilisation plan.
S&P Global is the latest to add its voice to the growing concern, but is also the only ratings agency that has a stable outlook on the economy.
Business Day TV spoke to S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia about the SA economy.