WATCH: Covid-19 pandemic infects municipal finances

The economic ravages of Covid-19 are placing municipal revenues under pressure.

Michael Avery speaks to Danga Mughogho, programmer manager for Well Governed Cities; Ian Neilson, executive deputy mayor and MMC of finance in the City of Cape Town; and Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, Ekurhuleni MMC for finance and economic development; and Krish Kumar, CFO of eThekwini Municipality, about the measures some of the major metros are implementing to cut back costs and manage the economic effects of the pandemic on the cities finances