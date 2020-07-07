Reserve Bank halves government bond purchases in June
The central bank launched the bond buying programme to inject liquidity into the financial system
07 July 2020 - 08:27
The SA Reserve Bank increased its holdings of government bonds at a slower pace in June, taking up R5.1bn through the bond buying programme launched to smooth the functioning of the local market and inject liquidity into the financial system.
The June purchases were roughly half of what was bought in May, and take its total holding of government bonds to R35.9bn since it announced the programme on March 25, data from the bank showed on Tuesday.
