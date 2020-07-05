ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Data likely to show the effects of hard lockdown
Consumer confidence, manufacturing production and the Reserve Bank’s bond buying programme are in the spotlight
05 July 2020 - 16:13
Consumer confidence numbers for the second quarter of the year, updated information on the Reserve Bank’s bond buying programme and April’s manufacturing production figures will dominate an otherwise quiet week on the economic data front.
On Tuesday the FNB/BER consumer confidence index (CCI) for the second quarter of the year will be released. The first quarter’s decline to -9 index points came well before the Covid-19 crisis. The index is a measure of households’ confidence in the economy and their financial position, with the neutral mark for the index considered +2.
