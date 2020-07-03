PODCAST | Economic news of the week: This is why state relief is not reaching SMEs

The discussion starts with some statistics around the size and scope of the small-business sector in SA.

Hosking says it is hard to get a firm grasp on how big the sector is, given the disparity in estimates from different parties. Some put SMEs as contributing close to half the country’s GDP, and employing about 9-million people. Despite this lack of firm information, the sector is important to SA’s economy, says Hosking.

He says the R200bn loan guarantee scheme set up by government to help SMEs has proven difficult and onerous for the intended recipients to access. “Because of that, uptake has been minimal.”