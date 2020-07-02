Economy

First-quarter construction activity plummets, Afrimat index shows

02 July 2020 - 10:16 karl gernetzky
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth. Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth. Picture: DARYN WOOD

SA’s construction industry slumped in the first three months of 2020, with the Afrimat Construction Index showing that activity in the industry is now below that of the same period in 2011.

The index, compiled by economist Roelof Botha and released on Thursday, is a composite indicator of the level of activity in the building and construction sectors. The index fell 12% year on year, with employment the only sub indice to show an increase, of 0.3%. The biggest decline was in the value of new building plans passed, which fell 25.9%.

The index has fallen below 100 basis points for the first time, and uses the first quarter of 2011 as a basis for comparison.

The results were “terrible”, and largely do not include the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown, said Botha.

While the results of the index for the first quarter of 2020 are considerably down, hope for recovery for the construction sector lies in the government’s infrastructure-led economic growth recovery plan post-Covid-19, Botha said.

“The results of the index prove just how important the recovery plan is and, given the current low levels, we should see an immediate effect if activity is increased,” he said.

Picture: AFRIMAT
Picture: AFRIMAT

Constituent indicators within the index include salaries and wages in the construction sector, the value of buildings completed, sales of building materials, as well as passing of building plans.

The sector only contributes 3.3% to SA’s GDP, Afrimat said, but regardless has critical links to other sectors, and is crucial to the development of new infrastructure.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

ELB share price soars amid delisting and buyback plans

ELB intends to acquire all ordinary shares at R2 each through a scheme, as well as a conditional general offer for the same price
Companies
17 hours ago

WATCH: How Basil Read expects to get back on its feet

Basil Read CEO Khathutshelo Mapasa talks to Business Day TV about his company
Companies
2 days ago

GDP growth: SA slips deeper into the hole

Historic contractions in mining and fixed investment show SA entered the lockdown on shaky ground
News & Fox
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Absa boss Daniel Mminele expects a painful ...
Economy
2.
Ninety One says Reserve Bank can cut interest ...
Economy
3.
Vehicle sales fall by a third in June as Covid-19 ...
Economy
4.
Long SA recession a grim harbinger
Economy
5.
Business for SA warns SA will need foreign ...
Economy

Related Articles

Pick of the Month: Afrimat

Companies / Investors Monthly

More infrastructure projects pass post-feasibility stage

National

State and private sector have 55 ‘bankable’ projects in the pipeline

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.