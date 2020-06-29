Moody’s downgrades IDC and DBSA

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded two development finance institutions, on the lower likelihood that the government will be able to provide necessary support to these state-owned entities should they ever run into trouble.

Rising fiscal pressures — exacerbated by the economic downturn and support the state package to mitigate the affects of the coronavirus outbreak — suggest that the state may not “may not always be in a position to provide timely and adequate support to the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC),” Moody’s said last week.

Recent events such as the government’s denial of a funding request from embattled national carrier SAA in April and the debt default by agricultural lender the Land Bank, also informed the decision, Moody’s said.

Both the IDC and the DBSA’s long term foreign currency ratings were cut from Ba1 to Ba2 — two notches below investment grade — with both on a negative outlook.

Moody’s said that though support may still be available to these institutions, its decision to downgrade captured “the risk that support may not be timely or of the magnitude required”.

The negative outlook reflects the agency’s similarly negative view on the SA sovereign rating.

In late March Moody’s downgraded SA, cutting its last investment grade rating, due to the country’s worsening fiscal position and structurally weak growth.

Moody’s rates SA debt at Ba1 — one notch into junk status.

The outlook for the state lenders also reflects the “ongoing challenging operating conditions, which also place pressure on these development finance institutions’ financial performance and stand-alone assessment”, Moody’s said.

In the assessment Moody’s noted that both companies had strong capital buffers, but faced “potentially higher asset risks and challenges arising from the capital markets' dislocation triggered by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions”.

Last week, finance minister Tito Mboweni released a supplementary budget that showed SA’s growth is likely to shrink by 7.2%, accompanied by a severe deterioration in SA’s fiscal metrics.

The state’s revenue shortfall is expected to be about R304bn below what was forecast at the February budget.

The budget deficit, as a share of GDP, is now expected to rise to 15.7%, while the state’s debt levels will reach 81.8% of GDP by then end of this fiscal year.

Moody’s, as well as its peer Fitch Ratings, expressed scepticism last week that SA’s aims to reduce debt, which includes R230bn in spending cuts in the coming two years, will be achieved.

In the budget the Land Bank, which holds almost 30% of SAs agricultural debt received R3bn in emergency liquidity funding while its restructuring plans are being finalised.

Though the state has reiterated its wish to support SAA, which is in the throes of a fraught business rescue process, no additional funding was announced in the budget.

