WATCH: What comes next, a post-budget analysis

What does finance minister Tito Mboweni’s dying aloe ferox mean for SA? The market seems to be giving the minister the benefit of the doubt.

To review this (in)decisive supplementary budget, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist; Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.