Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: What comes next, a post-budget analysis
Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to a panel of experts about Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget
25 June 2020 - 14:48
What does finance minister Tito Mboweni’s dying aloe ferox mean for SA? The market seems to be giving the minister the benefit of the doubt.
To review this (in)decisive supplementary budget, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist; Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.