Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: What comes next, a post-budget analysis

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to a panel of experts about Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget

25 June 2020 - 14:48 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PIXELERY
Picture: 123RF/PIXELERY

What does finance minister Tito Mboweni’s dying aloe ferox mean for SA? The market seems to be giving the minister the benefit of the doubt.

To review this (in)decisive supplementary budget, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery spoke to Annabel Bishop, Investec chief economist; Keith Engel, CEO of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals; and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.

WATCH: Dissecting Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso talk to Business Day TV about the supplementary budget
Economy
8 hours ago

WATCH: Where will Tito Mboweni find the money?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of experts about SA’s economy
Economy
1 day ago

Bonds firm on budget speech but steep yield curve remains a worry

Tito Mboweni said the Treasury expects the country’s debt to be close to 81.8% of GDP by the end of this fiscal year
Markets
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Can the government rise to a historic challenge?

Finance minister Tito Mboweni understands the stakes, but the ruling party may not allow him to do what has to be done
Opinion
20 hours ago

WATCH: How SA reacted to the supplementary budget

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Battle with debt at heart of Mboweni’s special ...
Economy
2.
Key takeaways from the supplementary budget
Economy
3.
Tito Mboweni's revised budget speech in full
Economy
4.
State and private sector have 55 ‘bankable’ ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Dissecting Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.