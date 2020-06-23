Economy

WATCH: Could aggressive QE work for SA?

RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, talks to Business Day TV about the viability of a quantitative easing programme in SA

23 June 2020 - 11:05 Business Day TV
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that rolling out a full-blown quantitative easing (QE) programme could lead to bankrupting the Bank, which in turn would mean that the Bank would need a bailout from the National Treasury.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s SA economist, Siobhan Redford, for her assessment.

