SA considers green infrastructure bond in major drive to spur growth

The government is considering selling a green infrastructure bond worth tens of billions of rand as part of its biggest drive ever to kick-start private investment in projects ranging from energy to water reticulation.

The proposed instrument is one of several mechanisms the country could use to raise finance for projects worth as much as R1.5-trillion over the next decade, said Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office.

“An idea that’s finding traction is a green infrastructure bond,” he said in an interview on Monday. “It will be substantial.”

The infrastructure programme will be officially unveiled at a symposium in Pretoria on Tuesday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce investment commitments by private investors and international finance institutions. It is seen as a way of trying to counter the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, which the central bank expects to cause a 7% economic contraction in 2020.

Rising debt

With a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio that’s expected to exceed 100% by 2025, according to a Treasury document, the state has little room to fund infrastructure despite SA’s need for everything from power plants to additional housing and water supply. State companies also have limited scope to fill the gap because they too are already saddled with billions of dollars of debt.

Ramaphosa has previously announced plans for a R100bn infrastructure fund and is now pushing for more involvement from private investors, who have more funding capacity. Privately held mutual funds oversee about R2.5-trillion in assets, according to the Association for Savings and Investment SA, while the Public Investment Corporation, which mainly manages the pensions of state workers, has R2.1-trillion.

Futuregrowth Asset Management, the country’s biggest specialist fixed-income money manager, has said the projects could attract investment if returns are attractive.