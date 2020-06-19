Economy

WATCH: How a global economic recovery is likely to look like

RMB’s Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana talks to Business Day TV about the global economy and a V-shaped recovery

19 June 2020
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

Some economists have offered an optimistic take on the global economy by forecasting a V-shaped recovery once lockdown restrictions are eased, but has the fear of a second wave dampened sentiment?

Business Day TV spoke to Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana from RMB about the shape a global economic recovery may take.

