Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Conjuring construction from the dead

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel of industry professionals about the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA

18 June 2020 - 14:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEI DMITRIENKO
Picture: 123RF/SERGEI DMITRIENKO

This round table discusses the basics of the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA (Sidssa), which will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 23.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency; Andries van Heerden, CEO of Afrimat; Webster Mfebe, CEO of the SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors; and Chris Campbell, CEO of Consulting Engineers SA.

How top mining firms are managing Covid-19 in the workplace

Technology is playing a role, while leave, recreation and meals have been adapted
World
8 hours ago

Redefine invests €13m in Polish warehouse project

SA’s second-largest property company outlays money towards a facility for Weber-Stephen Products in the city of Zabrze
Companies
21 hours ago

Funding the future: the appeal of infrastructure investment

While investment in state-owned entities is fraught with risks, infrastructure investment holds more appeal. It’s an increasingly popular investment ...
Features
12 hours ago

Power stations — but not as you know them

The idea of a ‘just energy transition’ has found an unlikely champion in SA, in the form of coal-burning power monopoly Eskom
Features
12 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will state’s fresh round of infrastructure plans bear fruit this time?

The government is promising a new approach, working alongside the private sector, to stimulate the economy
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
SA records sharp drop in foreign direct investment
Economy
2.
WATCH: The dire warning the World Bank has for SA
Economy
3.
Government’s Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme needs ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: Why Tito Mboweni wants for zero-based ...
Economy
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: SA a step closer to resolution ...
Economy

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Will state’s fresh round of infrastructure plans bear fruit this ...

National

Board was reckless, say Group Five shareholders pushing for liquidation

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.