WATCH: Conjuring construction from the dead

This round table discusses the basics of the inaugural Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium SA (Sidssa), which will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 23.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the investment and infrastructure office in the presidency; Andries van Heerden, CEO of Afrimat; Webster Mfebe, CEO of the SA Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors; and Chris Campbell, CEO of Consulting Engineers SA.