Economy SA running out of time to avoid Argentina’s fate, Lesetja Kganyago says The Reserve Bank governor cautions against letting ideological conflicts hasten SA's economic decline BL PREMIUM

SA had got itself “into a lot of trouble” even before the current economic crisis set in and is running out of time to make the policy choices needed to get it through, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

Kganyago said in a virtual public lecture to Wits University's School of Governance on Thursday that SA risked following Argentina’s path “where ideological conflicts and unstable macroeconomic policies produced a steady economic decline”.