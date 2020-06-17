Economy NEWS ANALYSIS: SA a step closer to resolution measures for ‘too big to fail’ banks Legal changes and an insurance scheme to protect vulnerable depositors have not arrived in time for the Covid-19 crisis BL PREMIUM

SA is a step closer to a more comprehensive legal framework for resolving the collapse of a systemically important bank and a deposit insurance scheme that will cover the most vulnerable customers should their bank go belly up.

The tabling of the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill in parliament last week grants authorities more powers to deal with the failure of a systemically important financial institution such as a big insurer or bank.