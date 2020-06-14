Economy

PODCAST | Trade envoy Emma Wade-Smith on the UK’s trade and investment priorities in Africa

Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent. This is an essential listen for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

14 June 2020 - 18:36
Emma Wade-Smith. Picture: SUPPLIED
Click here to listen to the podcast.

Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest Emma Wade-Smith on African Business podcasts.

Wade-Smith, Britain's trade commissioner for Africa, discusses the UK government’s trade and investment priorities in Africa post-Brexit, and the private sector support the department for international trade is extending for UK businesses operating on the African continent in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wade-Smith tells us about the many initiatives and trade and investment agreements that came out of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s UK-Africa Investment Summit in January, given how strategic Africa is for the UK’s post-Brexit strategy. We also find out more about her career path to her current role, and what most inspires her about her job.

SA industrialisation drive to benefit from UK trade deal, says Patel

The UK is SA’s fifth largest trading partner
National
8 months ago

Relief for exporters as SA finalises deal with UK ahead of Brexit

The Southern African Customs Union has an ‘in principle’ agreement with the UK, which is SA’s fifth largest trading partner
National
9 months ago

SA enjoys surge in foreign direct investment

UN report says there was a turnaround in 2018, with FDI more than doubling to $5.3bn
Economy
11 months ago

