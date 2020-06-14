PODCAST | Trade envoy Emma Wade-Smith on the UK’s trade and investment priorities in Africa
Podcast host Desné Masie welcomes special guest Emma Wade-Smith on African Business podcasts.
Wade-Smith, Britain's trade commissioner for Africa, discusses the UK government’s trade and investment priorities in Africa post-Brexit, and the private sector support the department for international trade is extending for UK businesses operating on the African continent in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wade-Smith tells us about the many initiatives and trade and investment agreements that came out of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s UK-Africa Investment Summit in January, given how strategic Africa is for the UK’s post-Brexit strategy. We also find out more about her career path to her current role, and what most inspires her about her job.