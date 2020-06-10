SA needs reform to bolster Covid-19 recovery, says OECD
The organisation expects SA’s economy to shrink 7.5% provided the pandemic is contained, with reforming Eskom still a priority
10 June 2020 - 11:40
SA needs to implement structural reforms, particularly the overhaul of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), to boost growth potential and give the government more fiscal room to support the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.
The pandemic, which adds to SA’s “already severe economic challenges with depressed growth, large fiscal deficits, increasing debt and high social vulnerabilities”, will result in a projected contraction in SA’s economy of 7.5% this year, the OECD said.
