Business confidence crashes to lowest level on record

Business confidence plummeted to its lowest level ever recorded during the second quarter, as SA’s already-weak economy grappled with the unprecedented shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) released on Wednesday, slumped to a mere five index points, according to a release from RMB, the lowest level since the survey began in 1975. This was down from the first quarter’s already weak level of 18 index points

The BCI gives one of the first concrete glimpses into sentiment in the country’s economy during the phased lockdown, which began with the harshest restrictions at level 5 from March 27 and has since eased to level 3 at the start of June.

“Covid-19 has drastically changed the already-weak economic landscape and perhaps, in some cases, permanently. We are likely only beginning to fully appreciate the complexity of the economic impacts of this pandemic,” said RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux.

The BCI surveys 1,800 respondents across five sectors — manufacturers, building contractors, retailers, wholesalers and new vehicles dealers. The index’s neutral mark is 50, with a reading below that deemed to be negative.

Until now, the lowest BCI on record was 12 index points registered during the third quarter of 1985 and the fourth quarter of 1977, the bank said. In both cases, the lows were a result of political developments in SA.

The quarter two survey was conducted between May 13 and June 1, with the fieldwork covering the period during risk level 4 and the announcement of the switch to level 3 on June 1.

Business confidence is an important precursor for fixed investment in the economy, which is needed to boost growth and create jobs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration set out to attract $100bn worth of investment into SA over five years, efforts that are now confounded by the economic shock caused by the lockdown restrictions implemented to slow the pandemic.

The BCI comes as global organisations such as the World Bank and OECD slashed their expectations for global and local growth. The OECD expects SA’s economy to shrink by as much as 8.2% in 2020 if further outbreaks of the pandemic take place later in the year. Under this scenario is expects gross fixed capital formation to shrink by 15.1% this year.

The BCI’s plunge to five index points “would be consistent with a contraction in real GDP like never seen before”, the bank said.

The bank said that while the gradual lifting of restrictions and subsequent resumption of economic activity “might well lift confidence in the period ahead, the uncertainty with respect to how the coronavirus infection-curve develops is an important reason for caution”.

The road to a partial recovery “is likely to be slow and bumpy”, it said.

