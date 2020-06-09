Economy

News Leader

WATCH: The four economic scenarios for SA after Covid-19

Commissioner in the National Planning Commission Miriam Altman talks to Business Day TV

09 June 2020 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/FEODORA CHIOSEA
Picture: 123RF/FEODORA CHIOSEA

Uncertainty around Covid-19 still holds many economies hostage, but various outcomes are being explored by different analysts and researchers.

Miriam Altman, commissioner in the National Planning Commission of the presidency, spoke to Business Day TV about her four scenarios for the local economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

7 game-changers for the path to economic recovery

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue Series was hosted online on May 26 2020
Companies
22 hours ago

WATCH: Regulation 28 and the post-Covid-19 economy

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the best path to take to ensure post-Covid-19 economic growth and recovery
Economy
18 hours ago

Unexpected recovery in US jobs boosts global markets

US S&P 500 futures up 0.8% to stand near their highest since late February while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%
Markets
1 day ago

Government's plan: mixed messages about a mixed economy

David Masondo told parliament this week that the cabinet is "working hard" on a post-Covid economic recovery plan
Business
2 days ago

Growth problem is mindset, not money

ANC needs to wake to real prerequisites of post-Covid recovery
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Jobs at risk as car dealerships feel the pinch
Economy
2.
WATCH: Regulation 28 and the post-Covid-19 economy
Economy
3.
WATCH: Can salary cuts save more jobs?
Economy
4.
Rate cut on the cards for strained consumers
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank takes up R10.2bn in government bonds ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.