SA faces the worst economic contraction in a century, says World Bank
The base case prediction for the global economy is a contraction of 5.2% — and it could be as much as 8%
The World Bank has slashed SA’s growth forecasts due to the coronavirus shock, which it says will force the world into the worst recession since World War 2.
Despite many countries launching unprecedented stimulus packages to soften the economic fallout from the disease, the global economy is now expected to shrink by 5.2%, while SA’s economy is forecast to shrink by 7.1% this year — its worst contraction in a century. This is down from its already weak forecast of 0.9% growth made in January.
The multilateral institution’s new prediction is in line with the SA Reserve Bank’s expectation that growth will decline by 7%, though somewhat worse than that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is expecting GDP to contract by 5.8%.
But private sector economists and business organisations have a far more pessimistic view of SA’s growth and recovery this year, even as it entered its second week of level 3 lockdown, which lifted restrictions on business activity apart from sectors deemed high risk, such as sit-down restaurants, bars and taverns.
Business Unity SA (Busa) expects growth could shrink by between 8.8% and 16.1%, while banks such as Investec are forecasting GDP will fall 10.1% this year.
The World Bank’s figures, however, form part of its baseline scenario, which assumes that the pandemic recedes, nations’ mitigation measures are lifted by the middle of the year and dislocations in markets are not long-lasting.
In a more adverse scenario, in which Covid-19 outbreaks persist and prolong disruptions to business activity, causing “cascading” debt defaults and financial crises across many economies, global growth could fall by almost 8%.
The country’s economy was weak heading into the crisis, having already experienced a recession in the last part of 2019. On top of this, the state’s already deteriorating financial metrics are expected to worsen as revenues could decline by as much as R285bn, which will see the budget deficit widen and debt levels rise.
But SA’s economy could rebound in 2021 to grow at 2.9%, thanks in part to the economic stimulus package launched by the government, which equates to about 10% of GDP, according to the World Bank.
“The recovery could gain further traction if planned structural reforms are implemented, including plans to improve public investment management and to encourage greater private sector participation in infrastructure development,” the World Bank said in its latest “Global Economic Prospects” report released on Monday.
It warned, however, that fast growth in the medium term is likely to be constrained by the need for “fiscal tightening”. It will also continue to be “dampened by persistent power supply disruptions and the need for extensive maintenance and repair work on the national grid”, the bank said.
The report comes as tension resurfaced in recent weeks over how SA’s economy should recover from the crisis after proposals from the ANC that included an expanded role for the Reserve Bank and changes to pension fund rules to fund developmental infrastructure projects.
The plan was criticised by Busa CEO Cas Coovadia, who said the document “resurfaces old ideology and dogma of a significantly increased role in the economy for the state, interfering in the mandate and independence of [the Reserve Bank], supporting ailing and unstrategic SOEs and creating new ones”.