SA faces the worst economic contraction in a century, says World Bank

But private sector economists and business organisations have a far more pessimistic view of SA’s growth and recovery this year, even as it entered its second week of level 3 lockdown, which lifted restrictions on business activity apart from sectors deemed high risk, such as sit-down restaurants, bars and taverns.

Business Unity SA (Busa) expects growth could shrink by between 8.8% and 16.1%, while banks such as Investec are forecasting GDP will fall 10.1% this year.

The World Bank’s figures, however, form part of its baseline scenario, which assumes that the pandemic recedes, nations’ mitigation measures are lifted by the middle of the year and dislocations in markets are not long-lasting.

In a more adverse scenario, in which Covid-19 outbreaks persist and prolong disruptions to business activity, causing “cascading” debt defaults and financial crises across many economies, global growth could fall by almost 8%.

The country’s economy was weak heading into the crisis, having already experienced a recession in the last part of 2019. On top of this, the state’s already deteriorating financial metrics are expected to worsen as revenues could decline by as much as R285bn, which will see the budget deficit widen and debt levels rise.

But SA’s economy could rebound in 2021 to grow at 2.9%, thanks in part to the economic stimulus package launched by the government, which equates to about 10% of GDP, according to the World Bank.