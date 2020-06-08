Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can salary cuts save more jobs?

Momentum group economist Johann van Tonder talks about saving jobs during the pandemic

08 June 2020 - 07:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SHAUN WILKINSON
The Treasury has warned of a jobs bloodbath, with the unemployment rate expected to surge by up to 50% due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Momentum, however, says this can be avoided as it proposes salary cuts instead of retrenchments.

Business Day TV spoke to one of the group’s economists, Johann van Tonder, about how to protect jobs.

