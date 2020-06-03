Economy

WATCH: Can cannabis provide post-Covid-19 boost?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to experts in the field about cannabis and its potential to contribute to SA’s economy

03 June 2020 - 16:12 Business Day TV
A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in California. Picture: REUTERS
A volunteer holds a dried cannabis bud at the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in California. Picture: REUTERS

Recent amendments to the schedules in the Medicines and Related Substances Act, relating specifically to cannabis and some of its components (cannabinoids), have thrown the budding industry into the spotlight again as the country looks for post- Covid-19 growth engines.

The burning question is whether cannabis will ultimately contribute to SA’s economy by creating jobs, raising tax revenue and attracting tourists.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Momeena Omarjee, the manager of names & scheduling and the acting deputy director for medical devices at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra); Paul-Michael Keichel, an internationally recognised and respected partner in Schindlers Attorneys’ cannabis practice; and cannabis entrepreneur Pierre van der Hoven, CEO and founder of Africannabiz.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to experts in the field about cannabis and its potential to contribute to SA’s economy.

Clarification comes on cannabis scheduling in the Medicines Act

Kudos to the health department for clarifying this at such a time, as cannabis can become an SA industry with exponential growth potential, write ...
Opinion
1 week ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Small-cap bluebloods

I’ve been toying with booking into City Lodge – especially since Long4Life has taken an exploratory stake in this business
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Labat Africa puts its Force Fuel into business rescue

The investment holding company is now focusing on the lucrative medical cannabis industry
Companies
3 weeks ago

Labat plans capital raise for medical cannabis business

Investment holding company says it is engaged in talks with high-profile UK and US investors
Companies
1 month ago

GARTH STRACHAN: Critical that SA creates framework to support ‘sunrise’ sectors

SA’s rapid response to Covid-19 has shown our capacity to sidestep bureaucratic paralysis and our ability to rapidly set up and operate systems
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Big four banks only lent out R2bn to R3bn each ...
Economy
2.
Tito Mboweni repeats that he wants an independent ...
Economy
3.
Private-sector business conditions slumped in May
Economy
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Central bank committee fears SA ...
Economy
5.
Vehicle sales figures show the mountain the ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.