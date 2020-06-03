WATCH: Can cannabis provide post-Covid-19 boost?

Recent amendments to the schedules in the Medicines and Related Substances Act, relating specifically to cannabis and some of its components (cannabinoids), have thrown the budding industry into the spotlight again as the country looks for post- Covid-19 growth engines.

The burning question is whether cannabis will ultimately contribute to SA’s economy by creating jobs, raising tax revenue and attracting tourists.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Momeena Omarjee, the manager of names & scheduling and the acting deputy director for medical devices at the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra); Paul-Michael Keichel, an internationally recognised and respected partner in Schindlers Attorneys’ cannabis practice; and cannabis entrepreneur Pierre van der Hoven, CEO and founder of Africannabiz.