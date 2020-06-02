Economy Big banks only lent out R2bn to R3bn each since launch of loan scheme, says Kuben Naidoo The goverment’s guaranteed loan scheme is meant to enable commercial banks to lend out as much as R200bn to businesses facing liquidity problems due to Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

SA’s big banks have lent out only about R2bn to R3bn each since the launch of the government’s loan guarantee scheme in the middle of May, though the value of loans may increase depending on the length of the crisis, according to Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.

The scheme, negotiated by the Banking Association SA and the National Treasury, is meant to enable commercial banks to lend out as much as R200bn to otherwise viable businesses that are facing liquidity problems due to Covid-19.