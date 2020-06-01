WATCH: Priorities to protect employment in SAs Covid-19 response

As millions of South Africans return to work on Monday under level 3 lockdown there is intense pressure to completely reopen the economy. To this end, a recent paper drawing on input from the Covid-19 Economists Group, convened by Dr Miriam Altman, outlines three key priority areas for the government to focus on to minimise the negative effects on an already dire unemployment situation.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Dr Altman; deputy director-general for public employment services in the department of labour & employment, Sam Morotoba; UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping; and Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology and director of the MRC Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at Wits.