Manufacturing conditions improve in May, though from low base

Conditions in the manufacturing sector improved during May, coming off a low base as SA went into level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, easing some of the constraints on the sector and the wider economy.

However, important subcomponents of the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) remained in depressed territory — despite showing a recovery from historic lows.

The ABSA PMI — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — is a monthly gauge of business conditions in the manufacturing sector. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, while a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Manufacturing accounts for about 13% of SA’s GDP.

The PMI is being closely watched as one of the few data points that has been able to provide some insight into the economy’s performance during the coronavirus lockdown, which moved to a level 3 on Monday.

After plunging to record lows of just 5.1 index points, the business activity subcomponent of the PMI shot back up to 43.2 index points in May.

“The sharp rise in the business activity index in May is relative to virtually nothing in April and still suggests very subdued overall activity levels,” Absa said in a release on the data.

“Worryingly, some respondents indicated that whereas the lockdown regulations in May would have allowed for a further ramp-up of production, there was not sufficient demand to warrant this,” it said.

Another important subcomponent — the new sales orders index — recovered from a record low of 8.9 in April, though not to the same degree as business activity, rising to 41.2.

The subindex gauging employment levels in manufacturing languished at close to historic lows, recovering just 0.2 points to reach 26.8 in May.

“Many businesses that were able to return to production in May, from the lockdown in April, were not permitted to do so at full employment capacity,” Absa said. “Until activity picks up firmly on a sustained basis, employment is unlikely to increase meaningfully.”

The recovery in output and new sales orders did, however, lift the overall PMI number to 50.2 in May — putting it back into expansion territory — and its highest level since January 2019.

But, given “the unique circumstances” of the current crisis it is better to look at the subcomponents than the headline PMI, Absa said.

This is in part because another subcomponent of the PMI — supplier deliveries index — inadvertently lifted the headline figure.

This subcomponent is inverted, Absa noted, which means that when goods are less readily available than before and delivery performance worsens, this actually lifts the index.

“Last month, and to a lesser extent in May, Covid-19-related production stoppages disrupted the supply chain to such an extent that deliveries were slower even without increased demand,” it said.

