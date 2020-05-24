ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation likely to have slowed due to falling oil prices

Producer inflation will be in focus this week, with economists expecting the fall in international oil prices to have had a dampening effect on the March print.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the producer price index (PPI) for March is expected to have slowed to 3.5% year on year from 4.5% in February.

“Falling fuel prices are expected to have a dampening effect on producer price inflation for manufactured goods. The international oil price was 60% weaker in March and April compared to the start of the year,” Kaplan said in a note.

“However, the full downward effect on producer prices of the lower oil prices will have been partially limited by the weaker rand exchange rate.”