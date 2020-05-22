PODCAST | Economic news of the week: An aggressive approach to stimulus for Covid-19

In light of this, Hadebe highlights some of the policy responses of the US Federal Reserve to the coronavirus crisis and how it has likely influenced central banks around the world, including Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and his team.

Hadebe then talks about retail sales, which increased in February, rising 2% year on year. This was mainly due to sales at general dealers and all other retailers, including sporting and second-hand goods.

The discussion also touches on the strengthening of the rand in recent weeks, an outlook for the economy. and the merits of printing money as an appropriate policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.

