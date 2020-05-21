WATCH: Will lockdown pragmatism prevail?

As the death toll and infection rates from Covid-19 rise, the arbitrary nature of some of the regulations introduced, combined with increasing criticism from the government’s scientific advisers, is undermining public confidence.

The argument is that we simply cannot afford to keep the economy shut or we risk destroying the tax base SA will need to rely on to continue the fight.

Will lockdown pragmatism prevail?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to Rudi Dicks, head of the Project Management Office in the presidency; economic intervention workgroup lead Martin Kingston, chair of Rothschild; GG Alcock, an expert on the informal economy and author of two books on the subject; and Russell Lamberti, chief strategist of ETM Analytics.