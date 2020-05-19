Economy SA car exports to UK will not be affected by 10% tariff A zero-duty deal signed last year by the trade & industry minister will still apply, say industry insiders BL PREMIUM

SA-made cars exported to the UK will not be affected by the proposed 10% tariff announced by the government there on Tuesday, local motor industry executives said.

A zero-tariff deal signed last year by trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel will still apply.