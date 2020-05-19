Economy

Risk managers brace for lengthy global recession

19 May 2020 - 10:10 karl gernetzky
Picture: AFP PHOTO/FABRICE COFFRINI

Risk managers consider a prolonged global recession as the biggest risk to their businesses in the next 18 months, according to a World Economic Forum report.

Two thirds of those surveyed in the report, titled Covid-19 Risks Outlook, cite a prolonged global recession as their biggest risk, while half expect bankruptcies and industry consolidation due to disrupted supply chains.

The report was produced in partnership with Marsh & McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, and surveyed nearly 350 senior risk professionals. These were asked to look at the next 18 months and rank their biggest concerns in terms of likely impact for the world and for business. The survey was conducted from April 1 -13.

Half of those surveyed expect additional cyber attacks and data fraud due to a shift in work patterns, while just under half expect a prolonged disruption of global supply chains. About half expect high levels of structural unemployment, especially for the youth.

“The crisis has devastated lives and livelihoods,” said WEF MD Saadia Zahidi. “It has triggered an economic crisis with far-reaching implications and revealed the inadequacies of the past,”  Zahidi said.

