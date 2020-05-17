Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Hefty rate cut expected as Covid-19 threat continues BL PREMIUM

Another hefty interest-rate cut is expected from the SA Reserve Bank as Covid-19 batters SA’s economy and reduces inflationary pressure on the rand.

The consensus among eight economists polled by Bloomberg is for a 50 basis-point cut, which will bring the repo rate down to 3.75%, from 6.5% at the beginning of 2020.