ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Hefty rate cut expected as Covid-19 threat continues
17 May 2020 - 16:37
Another hefty interest-rate cut is expected from the SA Reserve Bank as Covid-19 batters SA’s economy and reduces inflationary pressure on the rand.
The consensus among eight economists polled by Bloomberg is for a 50 basis-point cut, which will bring the repo rate down to 3.75%, from 6.5% at the beginning of 2020.
